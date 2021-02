KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - In their curtain call at The Summitt seniors Rennia Davis and Kasiyahna Kushkituah gave Lady Vols fans a finale to remember as they lead Tennessee to a 88-54 win over Auburn.

The Lady Vols end the regular season 15-6 (9-4 in conference play) securing the No. 3 seed in SEC standings.

Davis' scored a layup off a fast break less than five seconds into the game ensuring that Tennessee never trailed. She ended the afternoon with game-high 23 points and 11 rebounds, posting her 37th career double-double, to extend her streak of scoring at least twenty points per game to five.