Tri-Cities, Tn — On the high school basketball court it was neighboring battle on the hardwood between Science Hill and Elizabethton. In the first game the Lady Cyclones got the win 61-41, but in the nightcap the boys of Science Hill would prevent the sweep when they top the Cyclones 49-32. In Carter Co. the Warriors of Happy Valley were in Stoney Creek where the Unaka Rangers got the easy win 83-55 asnd one other scorer to mention in the battle of Bristol Tennessee High defeated Virginia High 65-28.