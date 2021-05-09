High school athletes excel on Watauga Orthopaedics Relays final day

More than 13 Tennessee high schools were represented in the 41st running of the event

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Watauga Orthopaedics Relays wrapped up Saturday afternoon with a schedule that featured 30 events and lasted over five hours at Crowe-Coughenour Track.

The boys 800 meter relay went down to the wire between Science and Dobyns-Bennett, but it was the Toppers that came away with the gold.

It was another tight race in the girls 300 meter hurdles between Emily Eppard from Greeneville and Dobyns-Bennett’s Madison Ricketts, but it was the Devil who came out on top with a time of 47.30.

Tyler Tesnear, who shined on the gridiron for the Dobyns-Bennett football team, was just as dominant on the track during the boys 300 meter hurdles as the senior finished with a time of 41.12, over two seconds faster than second place.

Daniel Boone’s Patricia Chellah and Volunteer’s Celine McNally were duking it out in the girls 800 meter race with Chellah pulling away down the stretch to tally a time of 2:25.25.