Heupel Era kicks off with a commanding win over Bowling Green

KNOXVILLE, TN – April 24, 2021 – Head Coach Josh Heupel of the Tennessee Volunteers during the 2021 Orange and White Game at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel was on the right side of history Thursday night with the Volunteers dismantling Bowling Green for a 38-6 victory at Neyland Stadium.

The Volunteers jumped on their counterparts early taking a 14-0 lead after the first quarter, but the offense staled the rest of the first half with Big Orange holding a slim eight-point lead at the break.

The offense picked up the pace in the second half, while the defense buckled down by outscoring the Falcons 24-0 in the final two quarters. Tennessee outgained Bowling Green 471-219, while the Vols earned 30 first downs.

Starting quarterback Joe Milton finished with a solid stat line, throwing for 140 yards and one touchdown on 11 of 23 attempts. His favorite target was Jalin Hyatt who hauled in four balls for 62 yards. Running back Jabari Small was a focal point of the offense with the sophomore from Memphis tallying 124 rushing yards and two scores on 23 carries.

VOLS WIN.



The Heupel Era opens with W 🍊 pic.twitter.com/vC4xC3XyAg — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) September 3, 2021

Bowling Green struggled to get anything going, especially in the second half. Quarterback Matt McDonald tallied 187 yards on 25 of 38 attempts. The Falcons didn’t have a running back or wide receiver that chalked up more than 50 yards.

The Knoxville squad will look to make it two-in-a-row when they host Pitt next Saturday.