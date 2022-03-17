JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – In just over a year, the legal sports betting industry has blossomed in Tennessee and Virginia, matching a national trend.

“Yeah – it’s gone really well so far,” PlayTenn.com managing editor Alec Cunningham said.

Tennessee legalized sports wagering in November 2020, while Virginia followed closely behind in January 2021.

“Both of them have worked off a similar platform and kind of guided each other in the directions they’ve needed to go,” she said. “It’s something that bettors and the overall community wants – and they enjoy – and it’s also something that benefits the states.”

The state of Tennessee takes 20 percent of the revenue earned by sportsbooks as a tax, distributing the vast majority of those funds to scholarships and local governments, while Virginia takes a 15 percent cut that largely goes to its general fund.

“With bettors spending more and more money – that means more tax revenue for the states, so I guess it’s really a win-win for everyone,” Cunningham said.

The NCAA Basketball Tournaments could ensure that those percentages yield an even bigger chunk of change. PlayUSA.com predicts that sports bettors will wager between $2.5 and $3 billion nationwide over the next few weeks.

“Betting numbers have skyrocketed way past the market for any other entertainment market,” Cunningham said. You know, going to the movies, going out to dinner – things like that.”

But, she warned that betting on the NCAA Tournament won’t be the same as betting on the NFL or Super Bowl during football season.

“You can’t wager on individual player stats in either state and only wagers on a particular team or a game’s overall outcome are allowed,” Cunningham advised.

That means no individual prop bets and no prop bets once any of the NCAA Tournament games have started. The only in-game betting options for college sports in Tennessee and Virginia are basically limited to spreads, totals and money lines.

In Virginia, the rules for betting on college sports are even more strict.

“You can’t bet on any Virginia-based schools,” Cunningham said.

Still, area residents like Matt Clevenger continue to enjoy the new dimension legal sports betting brings to his overall viewing experience.

“It makes it so much more fun to watch, plus it gives you bragging rights with your pals,” he said. “Normally you’d have to take a trip out to Las Vegas, but since we’ve been able to do it here legally in Tennessee – it’s been a lot of fun between me and all my friends.”

The number of localities allowing bets on the NCAA Basketball Tournament is up to 29 this year, after being allowed in just 21 localities last year, per PlayUSA.com.

Cunningham believes that trend is a sign of things to come.

“We’re in the infancy stages here,” she said, “and there’s no telling where it’s going to go.”