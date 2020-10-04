Herbert, Virginia Tech beat Duke 38-31 for 2-0 start

Led by offensive lineman Tyrell Smith (79) and linebacker Rayshard Ashby (23) and defensive lineman Jarrod Hewitt, the Virginia Tech walks onto the field to play Duke in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Durham, N.C. (Nell Redmond/Pool Photo via AP)

The Hokies ran for 324 yards in the 38-31 victory over the Blue Devils

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Khalil Herbert ran for 208 yards and two touchdowns to help shorthanded Virginia Tech hold off Duke for a 38-31 win.

The Kansas graduate transfer’s big day included a 60-yard score with 2:20 left to help keep the Hokies in control. Braxton Burmeister also ran for two scoring keepers for the Hokies. Virginia Tech didn’t have 21 players and two full-time coaches due to a combination of coronavirus and injury issues.

Deon Jackson ran for two touchdowns to lead the Blue Devils. Duke’s 0-4 start is the program’s worst since going 0-12 in 2006.

The Hokies travel to Chapel Hill next week to battle 12th-ranked North Carolina, which starts at noon on ABC.