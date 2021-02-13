Head coach Josh Heupel adds 4 offensives coaches to Vols staff

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Although the University of Tennessee hasn’t made an official announcement just yet, it seems the Vols have added four offensive coaches to the staff.
Tennessee football has their head coach, Josh Heupel, and now they’ve added an offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach, wide receivers coach, offensive line coach, and tight ends coach.
- Alex Golesh – Offensive coordinator/Tight ends coach
- Joey Halze – Quarterbacks coach
- Kodi Burns – Wide Receiver
- Glen Elarbee – Offensive Line
Again, Tennessee hasn’t made an official announcement about these hires, but once contracts are finalized, it is likely the university will put out an official statement.