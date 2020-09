JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- News Channel 11 Sports Director Kenny Hawkins has learned the entire ETSU men’s basketball team is in quarantine after “several players” have tested positive for COVID-19.

News Channel sports has learned from ETSU head coach Jason Shay that his entire basketball team is in quarantine after several players tested positive to COVID 19. — Kenny Hawkins (@WJHL_Kenny) September 17, 2020

According to the ETSU COVID-19 dashboard, as of 1:30 p.m. Thursday, 10 students were in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. 26 students are reported quarantined in ETSU Housing.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.