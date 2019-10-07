Haynes-Overton Named Preseason All-Conference

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (Oct. 7, 2019) – The Southern Conference released its preseason coach and media polls along with individual accolades at the league’s media day Monday, the Bucs selected fourth in both polls with star guard Erica Haynes-Overton (Nashville, Tenn.) representing ETSU on the preseason all-league team.

“Preseason polls are just that, preseason polls,” head coach Brittney Ezell said. “We’ve been picked up and down the board during our time in the SoCon so we keep polls in perspective with respect to our program. We do recognize that we have a lot of work to do with a large group of newcomers and a relatively unproven returning nucleus. We will be a work in progress during November and December. As always, we will be working towards playing our best basketball in March.”

Ezell’s squad garnering a top-four selection follows recent results. Since returning to the Southern Conference following the league’s restructure after the 2013-14 season, the Blue and Gold have logged a top-four finish in each of the five ensuing seasons, a second-place finish in the 2017-18 campaign highlighting the recent run of top-tier results.

ETSU’s 2019-20 roster is made up of 10 upperclassmen, five sophomores, and no freshmen. It is the first time since the 2005-06 season the Bucs field a team devoid of collegiate first years. This year’s version of the Buccaneers will be led by the lone member of the 15-athlete roster to receive a spot on the preseason all-conference team as voted on by the league’s eight coaches, junior guard Erica Haynes-Overton.

Haynes-Overton is poised to become the 24th Buccaneer to score 1,000 career points, entering her junior season just 45 tallies shy of meeting the milestone. The two-time defending Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year, Haynes-Overton, just halfway through her collegiate career, is already the third Buc in program history to win three major conference awards. Also named Southern Conference Freshman of the Year after the 2017-18 campaign, Haynes-Overton joins the elite company of DeShawne Blocker and Siarre Evans, who each won two league player of the year awards to go along with their freshman of the year honors in the mid-90s and late-2000s, respectively. Her defensive work is evidenced in her rapid close on program, and conference history. Logging 205 steals in her first two seasons and owning the top-two single-season steal totals in the Blue and Gold’s record book, Haynes-Overton is only 59 swipes short of breaking Nicole Hopson’s ETSU career record of 263, and is on pace for 410 career steals, which would surpass the mark of Appalachian State’s Anna Freeman, who recorded 383 takeaways during her four years with the Mountaineers.

“Not surprising that Erica was selected as a preseason all-conference performer,” Ezell said. “As the back-to-back defensive player of the year in the conference she has proven herself, in my opinion, as the best player in the league on both ends of the floor.”

ETSU was the only team in the top-six to be placed in the same spot in the media and coaches’ polls, the two groups varying vastly on many of their results. The coaches’ selection to win the league was 2018-19 conference runner-up Furman, while media members chose four-time defending regular season champion Mercer, who have won 34 consecutive regular season outings. Wofford, selected second in the coaches poll and fifth in the media poll, boast preseason league player of the year Chloe Wanink, while the media’s number three selection Chattanooga plummeted to sixth in the coaches’ poll.

2019-20 Preseason Southern Conference Coaches Poll

Team (1st-place votes)

1. Furman (6) 48

2. Wofford (1) 39

3. Mercer (1) 38

4. ETSU 31

5. UNCG 23

6. UTC 21

7. Samford 17

8. WCU 7

2019-20 Preseason Player of the Year

Chloe Wanink, R-Sr., G, Wofford

2019-20 Preseason All-Southern Conference Team

Erica Haynes-Overton, Jr., G, ETSU

Le’Jzae Davidson, Sr., G, Furman

Celena Taborn, Jr., C, Furman

Shannon Titus, Jr., G/F, Mercer

Nadine Soliman, Sr., G, UNCG

Te’Ja Twitty, Sr., G/F, UNCG

Lakelyn Bouldin, Sr., G, UTC

Eboni Williams, So., F, UTC

Da’Ja Green, Jr., G, Wofford

Chloe Wanink, R-Sr., G, Wofford

2019-20 Preseason Southern Conference Media Poll

Team (1st-place votes)

1. Mercer (8) 99

2. Furman (5) 90

3. UTC (1) 85

4. ETSU 78

5. Wofford 58

6. UNCG 46

7. Samford 29

8. WCU 19

ETSU opens their season Nov. 5 by hosting the University of Tennessee in a contest presented by Eastman. The Bucs begin the conference portion of their schedule Jan. 9 on the road against UNCG.

Season tickets for the upcoming 2019-2020 season are currently available starting at $50. To purchase tickets, please call the ETSU Ticket Office at 423-439-3878 or purchase them online at ETSUBucs.com.

