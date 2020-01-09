Harlem Globetrotters perform at Freedom Hall in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Harlem Globetrotters took over Freedom Hall Wednesday to perform on the Pushing The Limits World Tour Live.

This night was especially special for A.J. “Money” Merriweather, who played for the ETSU men’s basketball team from 2013-17. Merriweather started in 106 games during his career with the Bucs, shooting 43% from three-point-range.

The Harlem Globetrotters are in town! Freedom Hall is going to have some fun tonight, that’s for sure. @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/4xzZ4T1FIq — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) January 9, 2020

This was Merriweather’s second trip back home as a Globetrotter, with his first coming in March of 2019. He showed up on the Globetrotter’s radar after a strong performance in the 2017 College Dunk Contest, electrifying the crowd with perfect scores in the first round and finishing second in the contest.