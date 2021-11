RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- More than one year after applying, many small businesses are still waiting on coronavirus relief funding from a state grant program. For thousands, the wait is far from over.

The Rebuild Virginia Grant Fund was replenished by the General Assembly during a special session in August when lawmakers allocated an additional $250 million . At the time, the program's funding had run out with more than 9,000 applications remaining in the queue. Lawmakers expected the new investment would be enough to meet that need with some left over for new applicants.