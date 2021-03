CLEMSON, S.C. (March 2, 2021) — After defeating the Tigers in Clemson a year ago, the ETSU Baseball team was unable to pull off the upset on Tuesday evening as the Tigers used three home runs to defeat the Bucs 7-3 inside Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

ETSU got its first two batters of the game on base with a walk and hit by pitch, but Clemson’s starter limited any damage and set the next three batters down. The next 16 batters were set down in order between the two teams until Clemson’s Caden Grice hit his first career home run over the right field wall in the third.