KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) - The Science Hill boys soccer team won a matchup over Daniel Boone Monday to stay unbeaten in the conference. Dobyns-Bennett made that a short lived feat Tuesday night in Kingsport.

The Indians beat the Hilltoppers, 3-2 after grabbing a three goal lead that their opponent couldn't make up. Science Hill didn't reach the scoreboard until the 75th minute, then added another goal in the 77th to make it 3-2, but ran out of time after that.