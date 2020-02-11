Hampton Sweeps Chuckey-Doak on the Hardwood

The Bulldog boys won their showdown 72-52, while the girls needed overtime to come out on top 59-45

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Hampton boys were able to pull away from Chuckey-Doak in regulation, but the girls game was a bit more dramatic Monday night.

Both squads have one more game in the regular season with the Bulldogs hosting Unicoi County on Saturday and the Knights traveling to South Greene on Friday.