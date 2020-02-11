1  of  14
Closings & Delays
Boys & Girls Club of Greater Kingsport Buchanan County, VA Schools Cocke County, TN Schools Greene County, TN Schools Greeneville City Schools Hancock County, TN Schools Hawkins County, TN Schools Kingsport, TN Schools Lee County, VA Schools Rogersville City School Scott County, VA Schools Sullivan County, TN Schools Towering Oaks Christian School Washington County, TN Schools

Hampton Sweeps Chuckey-Doak on the Hardwood

Sports

The Bulldog boys won their showdown 72-52, while the girls needed overtime to come out on top 59-45

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Hampton boys were able to pull away from Chuckey-Doak in regulation, but the girls game was a bit more dramatic Monday night.

Both squads have one more game in the regular season with the Bulldogs hosting Unicoi County on Saturday and the Knights traveling to South Greene on Friday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories