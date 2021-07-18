Hampton High hosts 7-on-7 two-day football tournament

Eight teams laced up the cleats for the event

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) There are only 34 days until it is high school football time in Tennessee.

With dead period complete, teams are gearing up for the season already with plenty of players eager for matchups.

Hampton High School opened up its field to a number of teams on Friday and Saturday for a 7-on-7 tournament. Play wrapped up Saturday afternoon.

Squads from West Greene, South Greene, Cloudland, North Greene, Johnson County, Happy Valley, Unaka all made their way to the Dog’s Den for the tournament.

None of these teams were going through the motions. It was as if football season was in full swing in Hampton this weekend.

Among the great talent that took to the field were several former News Channel 11 Players of the Week. That includes Conor Jones from Hampton and South Greene’s Luke Myers, who was also up for the Mr. Football Award.