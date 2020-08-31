Hampton football player Caleb Royston recovering from car accident

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hampton started the season it had envisioned with a 32-7 victory over Unicoi County Friday night, but junior wide receiver Caleb Royston saw the season end before it even started.

The Bulldog was involved in a head-on collision as he was on his way to the game. The accident left him with a broken tibia and fibula while the bone punctured the calf.

His other foot has broken toes, several cuts and lacerations, but Royston added it could’ve been a lot worse and thanked God for the blessings. The junior also said he’s gotten plenty of support from the community.

“I’ve had people I don’t even know text me, my family members, my friends, coaches. Coaches and principals from other schools texted and checked on me,” Royston said. “People from the school board, even the mayor’s called in and checked in on me, it’s unreal. I’ve had more than I can ask for.”