The Bulldogs chalked up another win on the year with a 65-33 victory

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hampton’s success continued Monday night as the Bulldogs had no problem against Happy Valley with a 65-33 win at Happy Valley High School.

Both teams are on the road on Tuesday as the Dogs are scheduled to square off against Dobyns-Bennett and the Warriors take on Cloudland.