Hampton ‘blessed’ their football season is finally underway

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Hampton football team was expected to start the 2020 season against Gatlinburg-Pittman, but COVID had other plans for the Bulldogs.

Hampton resumed practices on Monday after the coronavirus pause practices and the Bulldogs are hoping to get into some type of groove before their new season-opener against Unicoi County. Head coach Michael Lunsford knows his squad might not be entirely ready, but he’s just happy to be back on the field.

“We feel blessed to have the opportunity,” Lunsford said. “Our kids may not be exactly ready and tuned up as far as where they need to be, but they just want an opportunity and a chance to play.”

Hampton isn’t the first team to be suspended due to COVID and there’s a good chance the Dogs won’t be the last, but there was a negative thought lingering in the back of some of the players minds during this time off.

“Not knowing if were going to have a season or not took a toll on us, especially with us having a game this Friday,” senior running back Aiden Vines said. “We were looking good before we got laid off and now we’re behind a couple of weeks, but now we’ve got a good team and we’re going to push through it.”

The Bulldogs lost a good amount of pieces from last years squad that finished with an 8-4 record and made it all the way to the second round of the playoffs. One player Lunsford will lean on is junior quarterback Conor Jones. The gunslinger is dangerous with his arm and his feet, but he knows he can’t do it all by himself.

“Going out onto the field, we knew what we could do last year and that might be able to carry over, I pray it does,” Jones said. “It’s on the Lords hands, it’ll just play out the way He wants to.”