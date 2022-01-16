Hampton and Providence split Saturday’s double-header

The Knights came out on top in the boys game, Bulldogs chalk up a victory in the girls contest

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Providence Academy and Hampton high school basketball teams each chalked up wins as the Knights earned a victory on the boys side with the Dogs taking it in the girls showdown Saturday night at the Van-Huss-White Gym.

The boys contest was tied at 14 after the first quarter, but Providence pulled away in the final three quarters with the Knights taking the game 60-46.

The girls went back-and-forth for most of their matchup, but the Dogs were able to pull away in the fourth quarter to chalk up a 70-51 victory.