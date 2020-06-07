Greeneville Head Coach Dan Hammonds announces resignation

GREENVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Greeneville football program has reached the pinnacle of success with Dan Hammonds on its staff and he didn’t miss a beat in his first season as the head coach with the Green Devils going 10-3 this past year.

Greeneville will have to look for a new head man though as Hammonds announced on Twitter that he’s stepping away from his coaching duties. Hammonds said in a tweet Sunday night “At this point, I am just a fan though. No cleats and no more whistles. Best of luck to the Green Devils going forward. To all I’ve coached, thank you for the memories.”