Greeneville’s offense explodes in dominating win against Knox Central

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – It didn’t take long for the Greeneville football team to snatch the upper hand against Knox Central and the Greene Devils never looked back as they won 42-17 Saturday night at Knox Central.

The Devils leaned on running back Mason Gudger who was both dangerous through the air and on the ground. The senior chalked up 148 rushing yards and one touchdown on 19 carries with 118 receiving yards and two more scores on three catches.

Brady Quillen did a solid job under center, going nine of 16 with 182 yards and one touchdown. He also added two touchdowns on the ground as well.

The Greene Devils chalked up 537 total yards, including 258 on the ground.

Greeneville looks to keep the momentum going when they host Grainger next Friday.