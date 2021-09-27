Greeneville’s offense explodes in dominating victory over Elizabethton

The Greene Devils rattled off six goals in the first half to secure a 8-1 victory

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Greeneville girls soccer team had no problem finding the back of the net Monday night with the Greene Devils rolling for a 8-1 victory at Citizens Bank Stadium.

The Greene County squad scored early and often with forwards Delana DeBusk and Anna Shaw chalking up goals in the 16th and 17th minutes, respectively. Forward Kaitlyn Adkins, Shaw and midfielder Kendyl Foshie all found the back of the net before the 26th minute.

Forward Abigail Adkins tallied another goal in the 30th minute to give Greeneville a 6-0 at the break. Adkins added to her total with a score in the 58th minute.