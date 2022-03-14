MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WJHL) – Greeneville senior point guard Ja’Kobi Gillespie earned himself the top honor in the entire state with the future Belmont star winning the Class 3A Mr. Basketball award Monday night.

Gillespie committed to the Bears last July following an impressive season where he led the Greene Devils to the state title along with being a runner-up for the Mr. Basketball award.

The senior raised the bar this season, averaging over 27 points a game, along with chalking up 2,000 career points. Gillespie mentioned how important this award is.

“It means everything, I couldn’t do it without my teammates and coaches,” Gillespie said. “Yeah it was exciting but we’re here for something else.”

The senior had some stiff competition against him with Rico Sain II out of Southside and Jasteven Walker, from Fayette Ware High School, who’s committed to play at South Carolina State.

This is not only the first time Greeneville has had a player win this award, but this is the first time someone from Northeast Tennessee has earned the honor in the 37-history of the award.

“Pretty significant given it’s the first one that we’ve ever won,” head coach Brad Woolsey said. “He’s a very deserving kid, very humble kid that’s one of the things that makes him special. He’s a hard working kid and to see kids like that to find success is awesome.”

Gillespie and the rest of Greeneville square off against Jackson North Side in the first round of the state tournament on Tuesday at 5:30.