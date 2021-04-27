Greeneville stays undefeated in the district with a victory over Betsy

The Greene Devils rattled off two goals in the second half to secure a 3-0 victory

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Greeneville boys soccer team kept its district sheet clean with a 3-0 victory over Elizabethton Tuesday night at Greeneville High School.

The Greene Devils held a 1-0 lead at the half with sophomore Brady Quillen scoring the opening goal in the 13th minute.

Not even five minutes into the second half, Greeneville doubled its lead with a score from senior Samuel Crawford in the 44th minute. Then about 20 minutes later junior Cade Snelson put the nail in the coffin with goal in the 67 minute.

The Greene Devils look to keep the momentum going when they travel to Science Hill on Thursday, while the Cyclones look to get back in the win column when they host Jefferson County on Thursday.