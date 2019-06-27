Greeneville Reds take down the Johnson City Cardinals 6-2

LONDON (AP) — Baseball has never been as big as soccer or cricket in Britain, but it has deep roots — by some measure, in fact, deeper than its storied history in the United States.

The arrival of the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox in London for Major League Baseball's first games in Europe this weekend is being treated as a festival of Americana, but it may be that what has come to be regarded as America's game in fact started in England, before the revolution — or insurrection, depending on the teller — separated the colonies from the mother country.