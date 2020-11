The Greene Devils square off against East Hamilton on Monday at 4 p.m.

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Greeneville girls soccer team faced barely any adversity in the state semifinals against Livingston with the Greene Devils winning 6-0 Saturday night at Richard Siegel Soccer Complex in Murfreesboro.

The Tri-Cities squad has a chance at its fourth state championship on Monday when the Greene Devils battle East Hamilton at 4 p.m.