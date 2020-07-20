Greeneville gearing up with new HC during Covid-19 restrictions

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Greeneville finished the football season with a 10-3 record, making it all the way to the state quarterfinals with first-year head coach Dan Hammonds.

The 14-year assistant coach was primed for another shot at a state title in 2020, but stepped down this summer. After searching for its next head man, the Devils landed on Eddie Spradlen, who’s got a pretty decent resume.

The Tusculum University alum was a Greene Devil assistant coach for 13 seasons in which the squad won multiple state championships and 12 conference titles. This Greeneville squad is loaded for another deep playoff run and Spradlen knows this isn’t the most ideal situation for a new coach.

“I took it at a difficult time with all this going on that’s not every first-year head coaches dream to get the job when we’re in a pandemic, but we made the most of it,” Spradlen said.

A crucial component to the Devils success will be the seniors, including wide receiver and defensive back Nick Izezzi, who knows they’ve got to grind everyday this summer.

“We just got to come in and work every day, just got to come in and just got to get better every day,” Izezzi said. “Doesn’t matter what we did yesterday or last week, we just got to keep pushing every day.”