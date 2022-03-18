The Greene Devils look for their second-straight title, first championship game for the Indians since 1973

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WJHL) – There was plenty of action from the Tri-Cities teams at the boys basketball state tournaments Friday afternoon.

Greeneville and Stone Memorial were in a battle for a spot in the Class 3A game. The Greene Devils led by six midway through the fourth, but the Panthers battled back and stole the lead with under two to play. Greeneville snatched the lead back and never looked back after that, winning 59-55.

Senior guard Ja’Kobi Gillespie led the Greene Devils with 32 points. He was the lone Devil to score in double figures. They’ll face Jackson South Side on Saturday.

Dobyns-Bennett was also in a rock fight, taking on Bartlett in the Class 4A state semifinals. The Indians led by three with six seconds left to play, but Panthers guard J.R. Jacobs sunk a triple to send this game to overtime. The Tribe were actually down one with under 10 seconds left to play, but senior forward Malachi Hale knocked down the buzzer-beating shot to win 70-69.

Junior guard Jonavan Gillespie led the Tribe with 27 points with senior forward Jack Browder chalking up 13. Junior guard Brady Stump and senior guard Carter Metz each chipped in 11 points. Dobyns-Bennett plays Bearden on Saturday.

Hampton also fought until the end of the Class 1A semifinal matchup, but they fell in the wrong side of the win column with a 58-56 loss. The Bulldogs led by one with under a minute to play, but the Indians forced overtime. It continued to be a battle, but East Robertson was able to hold on.

Senior forward Morgan Lyons led the charge for the Bulldogs with 19 points and eight rebounds. Junior guard Cadon Buckles chipped in 14 points. The Carter County school finishes with a 27-8 record.