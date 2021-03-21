Greeneville captures first boys basketball state championship

The Greene Devils took down Jackson South Side 47-46 in the Class AA state title game

Murfreesboro, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Greeneville boys basketball team fired right out of the gates, leading by 15 at halftime against Jackson South Side, but the Greene Devils needed a clutch three-pointer from Connor Debusk to come away with a 47-46 victory Saturday afternoon.

The Greene County squad was led by Reid Satterfield, who chalked up 19 points with Mr. Basketball finalist Jakob Gillespie racking up 17 points and seven boards.

The Hawks leading scorer was Brandon Maclin, who tallied 18 points, while Jailen Anderson recorded 11.

The Greene Devils wrap up their historic season with a 31-6 record.