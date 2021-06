KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) - An assignment this spring at East Tennessee State University created an opportunity for Kingsport native and nursing student Max Chesser to petition for additional seating options and sheltered coverings at Kingsport Area Transit stops.

Chesser was working on his "Community and Public Nursing" course when he came up with an idea to add additional seating options and sheltered coverings at city bus stops.