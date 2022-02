The boys won by three with the girls rolling for an 18-point victory

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) – Both Greeneville basketball teams found the win column Monday night with the boys and girls squads taking down Morristown East on the road.

The Greene Devil boys were in a battle all four quarters against the Hurricanes, but they were able to weather the storm with a 74-71 win.

The girls were able to cruise for their own victory taking down their counterparts 67-49.

Both teams are back on the court on Tuesday as they travel to Cherokee.