Greeneville advances to state finals, while North Greene’s season ends

The Greene Devils battled back against Upperman, while the Huskies fell short to Clay County

Murfreesboro, Tenn. (WJHL) – Greeneville kept its state championship hopes alive, while North Greene saw its season come to close in the state semifinals Friday afternoon at the Murphy Center.

The Greene Devils took down Upperman 47-41, but it was far from easy for the Greene County squad. The Bees were ahead 41-39 with 2:55 remaining, but the Devils rattled off an an 8-0 run to wrap up the state semifinal matchup.

It’s no surprise that Mr. Basketball finalist Jakobi Gillespie was the focal point for Greeneville, who chalked up scoring 23 points, hitting three of his five 3-point attempts.

Even assistant coach Josh Bennett gets excited about a trip to the TSSAA state championship game!!! pic.twitter.com/8zZlT8XDNt — Greeneville High Athletics (@grnEvllAD) March 19, 2021

A rough shooting performance for North Greene led to a 65-49 loss to Clay County. The Huskies shot 32% from the field, including 5-26 on three-pointers.

Forward Chriss Schultz led the pack with 19 points and 15 rebounds, while guard Chance Campbell was the only other player to chalk up double digits, finishing with 10 points.

The Huskies wrapped up the season with a 34-5 record.