Governor McMaster, NASCAR executive announce Darlington Raceway to host second Cup Series in 2021

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Governor Henry McMaster made an announcement Wednesday morning alongside NASCAR Executive Vice-Chair Lesa Kennedy and Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp.

During the Press conference, McMaster and Kennedy announced in 2021, a second Cup Series race will be held at Darlington Raceway. This will be the first time The Lady in Black has been announced on the NASCAR schedule to host two Cup Series race weekends since 2004.

The first race will happen during mother’s day weekend on May 9. The Southern 500 will run on September 5.

“A NASCAR tradition returns as Darlington Raceway will host two NASCAR Cup Series race weekends as part of the 2021 NASCAR schedule,” said Darlington President Kerry Tharp. “We are grateful for NASCAR’s trust in the track Too Tough To Tame to continue to deliver one of the most competitive race experiences and loyal fan bases in the sport.”

Darlington first hosted the Southern 500 Cup race on Labor Day weekend on Sept. 4, 1950. The track added the NASCAR Convertible Series to its spring schedule in 1957-59; the series eventually became a part of the Cup Series. From 1960 to 2004, Darlington annually hosted two Cup Series race weekends – one in the spring and one on Labor Day weekend.

“The announcement of a second race at Darlington Raceway proves what we have known all along – The Lady in Black is one of the finest in the country,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “NASCAR’s commitment to South Carolina has made Labor Day weekend synonymous with Darlington Raceway in our state, and we look forward to bringing this same passion to the Mother’s Day weekend race.”

