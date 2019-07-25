Goodlettsville wins big to advance to the Tennessee State Little League baseball tournament

Bristol, TN — In the semifinals of the state little league tournament, it’s Goodlettsville taking on Morristown. Top of the 3rd, Morristown up 1-0, Paxton Seal’s pitch is off target, allowing Nathan Taylor to score to tie things up 1 all.

Following a pitching change, Malacki Isom doing his part as he strikes out Corbin Crosby to retire the side. Bottom of the 3rd, Riley Short chopping one down the middle all the way to the fence it’s good enough for a triple, however, Morristown can’t capitalize as they end the inning with runners on base.

In the 4th, Kajuan Harris lifting it to center and finding the gap between defenders bringing in runners Jakob Murphy and Hut Hargrove helping push Goodlettsville to the finals as they win big 15-1.