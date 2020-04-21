Golf courses staying safe amid the Covid-19 virus

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Plenty of collegiate and professional sports leagues have shut down due to the coronavirus, but one thing that’s staying open is the fairways and greens.

Multiple golf courses have stayed open during the pandemic, including Pine Oaks in Johnson City. The course has implemented a handful of rules to keep guests safe, including one golfer to a cart and no more than six people in the clubhouse.

“Just a really good place to come and get out of the house when it’s pretty and you’re able to still do the social distancing,” Pine Oaks pro Bryan Bentley said. “For the most part everybody’s extremely happy that they’ve got somewhere to come to right now, so everybody’s been really cooperative with it, very understanding.”

Johnson City manager Pete Peterson echoes Bentley’s words.

“We really encourage folks to get out, stay active, but while you are, it’s absolutely imperative that you practice social distancing,” Peterson said. “We feel like the environment that we have provided for folks at Pine Oaks is safe and we certainly encourage people to get out.”

The PGA tour announced recently that it aims to start in mid-June in Texas and run past Thanksgiving with its first four events played without spectators. Even with the timetable in place, it’s unknown what the future holds for the gentleman’s game, but the outlook is bright.

“Barring anything crazy, how everything changes from day with this thing, but as of right now, it feels like golf is in a good spot to stay open,” Bentley said.

“We need to be positive about what we’ve got, the Lords blessed us with some really great weather and some opportunities to get out and I encourage everyone to do so,” Peterson said.