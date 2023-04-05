TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gillette, the official shave and beard care partner of the Toronto Raptors, provides a season’s worth of grooming products to help each player choose their game face.

As part of the campaign to ensure all Toronto youth have the opportunity to get their game faces on, Gillette is donating $10,000 CAD to MLSE Foundation, in support of programs like Midnight Basketball, a 16-week, violence prevention, basketball program for youth ages 13-18 in Toronto Community Housing. The program runs 9 PM to midnight, providing essential physical activity and positive experiences at a potentially dangerous time of day.