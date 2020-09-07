George Pitts never ‘lost control’ of Tornadoes during his coaching career

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – It was announced on Friday that George Pitts and the King University men’s basketball team were going to face penalties after the NCAA found misconducts from the university’s work-study program.

On the court, the hall of fame coach has seen plenty of success during his career, including nearly 1,200 victories and three NCAA Southeast Regional appearances. No matter if his teams were on the peak or in the valley, Pitts and his players were dedicated to the game.

He knows anyone that’s ever been part of the program or connected to his teams, they would never question his work ethic or morals.

“The thing they did charge me with was lack of head coach control. Now anyone that has played for me or coached for me in the 44 years I’ve been a head coach knows that I have complete control,” Pitts said. “I’m demanding, they knew not to break rules, they knew not to take short cuts, they knew we were going to do what was right.”

Pitts could possibly appeal the decision, but will decide not to. He’ll keep that winning mentality going as he’s currently the Providence Academy Athletic Director.