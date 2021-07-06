Gavin Cross shines in his Tri-Cities debut for the National College Team

The Hokie went 3-4 at the dish while driving in two runs in the 7-3 victory

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Former Tennessee High standout Gavin Cross led the Virginia Tech baseball team in average and homeruns this past season and the Hokie continued that success for the National College Team Tuesday night in Greeneville.

Cross finished the game by going 3-4 at the dish while driving in two runs. The former Viking kicked off the game with a leadoff single in the top of the second. Cross came to the dish with the bases loaded in the fourth, skying the pitch to shallow right-center field, scoring one.

The First-Team All-ACC member had his best hit of the night in the fifth when he blasted a solo shot to right field to give his Stars team a 6-2 lead. Cross’s squad went on to take this contest with a 7-3 victory.

Before the game, the former Viking described what it was like to finally come back to the Tri-Cities area.

“It’s a really cool experience to be back home playing with the best players in the country and just playing at parks I’ve been playing at my whole life, it’s a pretty cool experience and definitely once in a lifetime.”

Cross was in the top ten for average, hits runs, and slugging percentage in the ACC this past season. Current college national team manager Elliott Avent knows plenty about Gavin and he’s pretty impressed with the right fielder.

“Great player, great person, and he’s just got a great swing,” Avent said. “He’s got a good swing and he competes at a high, high level and he’s going to have a great future in this game.”

The USA College National team tour continues in Johnson City on Wednesday, Bristol on Thursday, Elizabethton on Friday, and Kingsport on Saturday.