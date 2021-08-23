Gavin Cross named one of Baseball America’s Top 50 College Prospects

The former Viking came in at No.14 on the 2022 MLB Draft Prospects list

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Former Tennessee High standout Gavin Cross went from a local hero to a national name after playing with the US College Team this summer.

The successful summer mixed with his progress at Virginia Tech in the spring helped the outfielder be named one of Baseball America’s Top 50 College Prospects for the 2022 MLB Draft Monday.

The former Viking came in at No.14 on the list with Cross finishing with a .431 average, 14 RBI’s and four homeruns this summer for the Stars and Stripes. These type of numbers shouldn’t come to a surprise after he hit .345, 11 homers and 35 RBI’s in the spring with the Hokies.

He became the first freshman in program history to be named to the All-ACC team and was honored as a Freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball in 2020.