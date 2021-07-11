Gavin Cross homers twice as the US College National Team visits Kingsport

The former Viking finished the night going 3-3 with three RBI's in the Stars' 7-0 win

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Former Tennessee High standout Gavin Cross continued to tear up the Appalachian League stadiums Saturday night, blasting two homeruns in his squads 7-0 victory at Hunter Wright Stadium.

The Hokie started his night with a single up the middle in the opening frame. Cross brought more power to the dish in the third with a 434-foot homerun to give the Stars a 5-0 lead in the third. He followed up with another homerun in the seventh, which sealed the victory.

Second home run of the night and fourth of the summer for Gavin Cross! The @HokiesBaseball star is on 🔥🔥🔥



Stars 7, Stripes 0 | T7#ForGlory 🇺🇸 — USA Baseball CNT (@USABaseballCNT) July 11, 2021

Cross has hit three four-baggers since the US National Team arrived in Greeneville Tuesday night. Overall, the former Viking has four homeruns this summer.

Cross and the rest of his teammates will wrap up their tour of the Appy League parks before heading back to North Carolina to square off against the United States National team for three games in late July.