The Wolves tied the game up in the top of the seventh before the Toppers secured the 6-5 win

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – West Ridge was able to erase an early deficit and tie the game up in the top of the seventh, but a single from Gavin Briggs lifted Science Hill to a 6-5 victory Monday night at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.

The triumph gives the Toppers a two-game winning streak while the Wolves are 2-2 on the season.

These two squads are back on the diamond on Tuesday with the game taking place in Blountville.