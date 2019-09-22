Gators Take a Bite Out Off Volunteers Defense

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WJHL) – The Volunteers offense stumbled once again and was unable to make the most out of their opportunities against the ninth-ranked Gators, getting rolled over 34-3.

Tennessee starting quarterback Jarrett Guarantano was benched midway through the game and finished with 107 yards, two interceptions and no touchdowns on 10 of 17 passing.

Head coach Jeremy Pruitt knows the redshirt junior has the tools to be successful, but wishes he saw more energy from his quarterback.

“I think Jarrett’s got lots of ability to be a great player and I’ve said that over and over, but there’s times you’ve got to take the bull by the horns and say lets go,” Pruitt said.

“Got to make some plays and you’ve got to have an impact on the people around you, so that’s one of the things I’ve been talking to him about. You’ve been around those folks, whether you’re playing sports or in a room or whatever, someone’s got positive vibes that makes you feel good and gets you excited about where you are at and what you’re doing,” Pruitt added.

Tennessee hosts third-ranked Georgia in two weeks.