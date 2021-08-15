Gate City’s Mac McClung, King’s Jordan Floyd shine for Lakers in NBA Summer League

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (WJHL) – The NBA Summer League is a chance for young stars to get some reps, but it’s also a chance for guys to prove they deserve a roster spot either in The League or in the G League. A couple guys from the Tri-Cities are doing just that.

Gate City-native Mac McClung shined for the Lakers’ Summer League squad from the first game, earning himself a training camp contract when the Los Angeles squad returns to southern California.

In Saturday night’s game against the Detroit Pistons, McClung buries a three-pointer and also dished out four assists as the Lakers fell to the Pistons, 103-86.

In addition to McClung, former King University star Jordan Floyd has made the Lakers’ Summer League squad and put together a strong performance, scoring 16 points on 6-of-11 shooting (2-of-3 from distance) while racking up five assists and three steals. His +9 point differential with him on the court led the team, despite his four turnovers.

Floyd played overseas in Italy last year after a storied career at King, becoming the school’s all-time leading scorer on the way to earning Division-II All-American honors.

