The Blue Devils junior was named the VHSL Class 2A Player of the Year

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sarah Thompson was a crucial piece in the Gate City girls basketball state championship puzzle and now the Blue Devils standout will be making her mark in Johnson City as she committed to ETSU on Sunday.

The junior is going to be offensive threat for the Buccaneers as Thompson averaged 17.4 points per game, along with 6.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists. She announced her decision via Twitter.