Strong third and fourth quarters propel the Blue Devils past the Patriots 87-72

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Gate City trailed in the second quarter, but battled back to give themselves a one-point halftime lead and closed out strong for a 87-72 victory Saturday night at Sullivan East High School.

The next game for the Blue Devils on their Max Preps schedule is on January 3 against John Battle, while the Patriots want to rebound against Sullivan South on Tuesday.