GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) – The Gate City Lady Blue Devils defeated Luray High School 64-54 on Thursday to become the new Class 2 state champions.

STATE CHAMPS!! The Gate City Lady Blue Devils pull off the 64-54 win! @WJHL11 @bluedevilslive pic.twitter.com/rpG8ZioJVu — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) March 12, 2020

Gate City and Luray were tied at 18 at the end of the first quarter, but the Lady Blue Devils led 30-26 at the half.

Gate City with a big 3 right before the half to take a 30-26 halftime lead. @WJHL11 — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) March 12, 2020

The game was played at a neutral site in Richmond.

News Channel 11’s Michael Epps will have more on the game tonight.