Gate City Boys and Girls, Honaker Girls Advance to State Title Game

These squads aim for state titles on Thursday at the Siegel Center on VCU's campus

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Both Gate City basketball teams and the Honaker girls sealed their spots in their respective state championship games after chalking up wins Tuesday night.

The Blue Devil boys beat Radford 61-55 in overtime, while the Lady Blue Devils took down Union 59-52. The Tigers defeated Patrick Henry 37-29.

All state championship games take place at the Siegel Center on VCU’s campus. The Gate Gity boys face John Marshall on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. The Gate City girls square off against Luray on Thursday at 12:30 p.m. Honaker takes the court against Surry County on Thursday at 6 p.m.