Gate City beat the buzzer, able to play state title games Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – High school teams and athletes work all season to make a deep playoff run and possibly play for a state championship. Most high school basketball athletes had that chance taken away.

Heading into the Virginia high school basketball state championship games, the plan was for Thursday’s games to proceed as normal and for Friday and Saturday’s games to be played without fans in the arena.

The Gate City girls team was first up, beating Luray 64-54 to win the girls Class 2 state title. Sarah Thompson finished with 19 points to lead the team.

During that game, it was announced that all Friday and Saturday title games were canceled, and each team would be crowned co-state champions. Despite the change, the plan remained for Thursday’s games to continue as schedule.

Girls: State Champs

Boys: UP NEXT@bluedevilslive looking to complete the sweep right now in Richmond!@WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/YIU4asuqgC — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) March 12, 2020

So the Gate City boys team proceeds to take the court, and would lose to John Marshall 75-57. Bradley Dean dropped 32 points in his final high school game.

During that game, VHSL would announce that the remaining Thursday games would also be cancelled. That left both Class 2 titles as the only games to be played this weekend.

FOLLOW UP: #VHSL has now cancelled the 2nd session of today’s state title games. Class 1 Girls and Boys will have co-champs, including the @HonakerHSTigers girls who were next up. @WJHL11 — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) March 12, 2020

Impacted directly from these cancellations was the Honaker girls basketball team, set to compete in the Class A title game directly after the Gate City boys game. After arriving to the arena, Honaker learned of this cancellation and went back to its hotel.

What was supposed to be a lively crowd right now for the @HonakerHSTigers girls basketball state title game… is now an empty arena. We’ll never forget this sequence of events and these #VHSL kids won’t either. More on News Channel 11. @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/A3svuuMbtp — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) March 12, 2020

Hear from the Gate City boys basketball team in the video above as they give their reaction to the changes, and to have been able to play the game.