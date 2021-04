Gate City, VA — One of the great runs in Gate City basketball history comes to an end tonight when Scott Vermillion confirmed to News Channel 11 sports that’s he’s stepping down as the head boy’s basketball coach to become the school principal.

In 23 seasons Vermillon went 460-160, including 5 trips to the state finals and one Class 2 state championship which included Mac McClung who now plays at Texas Tech.

He was at Twin Valley for 18 seasons and the last 5 seasons at Gate City.