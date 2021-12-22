Gate City alum Mac McClung signs 10-day contract with Chicago Bulls

The Bulls have five games over the next 10 days

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Former Texas Tech star and Tri-Cities native Mac McClung saw his NBA dreams become a reality Tuesday afternoon with the Gate City alum signing a 10-day hardship deal with the Chicago Bulls.

McClung averaged 19.5 points, 6.2 assists and 3.6 rebounds in just under 32 minutes a game over 13 games this season with the South Bay Lakers.

McClung went undrafted after staring at Texas Tech in the 2021 season and signed a free agent deal with the Los Angeles Lakers before getting moved to the G-League after the summer league.